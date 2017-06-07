Top Stories
Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 7:00 am

Riley Keough's Mom Loves Sending Her Dancing Gorilla Telegrams - Watch!

Riley Keough chats on the phone as she makes her way to TV appearance on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

The 28-year-old actress showed off her bright red hair in a black and white lace dress as she headed to her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The following day, Riley stayed cozy in a blue sweater as she was spotted leaving her hotel.

During her interview, Riley told Jimmy Fallon that her mom – Lisa Marie Presley – loves to send her telegrams of dancing gorillas for her birthday!

Watch her interview below!


Riley Keough on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

FYI: Riley is wearing a Tiffany HardWear Wrap Bracelet while heading to her appearance.
