Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth (Photo)

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 10:28 am

Demi Moore went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (June 12) and revealed that she’s missing her two front teeth.

“I sheared off my front teeth. I’d love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think I think it’s something that’s important to share because I think it’s literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front tooth. But, in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in,” Demi told Jimmy during the interview.

Demi revealed that she indeed lost both her front teeth, though the photo she shared shows only one missing.

