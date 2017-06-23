Top Stories
Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 2:19 pm

Ben Stiller On Moving Forward from 'Zoolander 2': 'I'm More Interested in Movies I Can Relate To'

Ben Stiller On Moving Forward from 'Zoolander 2': 'I'm More Interested in Movies I Can Relate To'

Ben Stiller is ready to shift his focus following the release of Zoolander 2, which he directed and starred in.

“I think I’m more interested in movies I can relate to on a personal level,” the 51-year-old actor-director expressed ahead of the 2017 Nantucket Film Festival on Thursday (June 22) in Nantucket, Mass.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Stiller

Ben was joined at the festival’s Filmmakers Party on Day 2 by Mariska Hargitay, Bobby Cannavale and Mike Birbiglia, where they all helped honor Tom McCarthy.

“Tom McCarthy for me epitomizes the kind of smart and emotional character-oriented storyteller that movie industry needs today,” Ben said (via IndieWire). “I think it’s important — in this day of huge, effects-driven franchises — to support and celebrate human stories that don’t center on aliens or robots.”
Credit: Noam Galai; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ben Stiller, Bobby Cannavale, Mariska Hargitay, Mike Birbiglia, Tom McCarthy

