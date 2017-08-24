Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Nikki Reed Bares Flat Stomach Weeks After Giving Birth!

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 9:49 pm

'Big Brother' 2017: Top 8 Contestants Revealed!

We are getting closer and closer to the season finale of Big Brother‘s 19th season and now the game has reached the top eight contestants.

Following last week’s double eviction, Christmas won the head of household competition and she had one person who was her clear target: Mark.

WHO WENT HOME? Get the eviction spoilers!

There are now three members in the jury and six more will join them in determining the winner of the season during the finale next month.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 9 contestants…
