K-Pop Group EXO Featured in 'Guinness World Records 2018'!

EXO fans have yet another reason to celebrate their favorite boy band this year: the Korean pop group is included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records.

Upon the release of Guinness World Records 2018: Meet our Real-Life Superheroes on Monday (August 29), fans of the “Ko Ko Bop” troupe quickly noticed that EXO was honored for matching BIGBANG‘s record for Most Daesang Awards Won at the Mnet Asia Music Awards.

“At the 2016 Mnet Asian Music Awards, boy band EXO won Album of the Year for EX’ACT. It was their fifth daesang (“grand prize”) at the annual awards ceremony, following previous Albums of the Year in 2013-15 and Artist of the Year in 2014. They matched the feat of BIGBANG, who won Song of the Year in 2007 and 2015 and Artist of the Year in 2008, 2012 and 2015,” the award reads.

The group’s latest album, The War, dropped in July.

Congratulations on the huge accomplishment, EXO!