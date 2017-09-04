Frances McDormand Got Very Animated During Venice Events!

Frances McDormand throws up her middle fingers while posing for pictures at the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri photo call during the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Monday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined by her co-stars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell, as well as the film’s writer and director Martin McDonagh.

Frances was equally as animated when she hit the red carpet later in the night for the film’s premiere!

Sam brought along his longtime love Leslie Bibb while Woody was joined at the premiere by his wife Laura.

