Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Claims She's a Scientologist

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 11:54 am

Ed Westwick & Girlfriend Jessica Serfaty Go on a Dinner Date in LA!

Ed Westwick and Jessica Serfaty make one stylish couple!

The 30-year-old actor and the 26-year-old model looked like they were having fun with each other while holding hands after a romantic dinner date at Catch on Monday night (September 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Westwick

Ed recently hit the soccer field alongside Jamie Dornan to take part in the star-studded Game4Grenfall soccer game to support victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Jessica shared a cute Instagram photo of the two cuddled up together: “Look at that nostril. My nostril,” she wrote.
Photos: Splash News, BACKGRID
Posted to: Ed Westwick, Jessica Serfaty

