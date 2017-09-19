John Stamos to Play Willy Wonka in 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' in Concert!

John Stamos is taking on the iconic role of Willy Wonka in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl: A Live-to-Film Celebration, happening in November!

The concert will take place on November 3 and 4, and the casting was just announced.

Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard will play Charlie, Weird Al will play the Oopma Loompas, Elle King will play Veruca Salt, Giancarlo Esposito will play The Candy Man, Ingrid Michaelson will play Mrs. Bucket, and Richard Kind will take on Grandpa Joe.

“Willy Wonka is the first movie I ever saw,” John said (via Variety). “The film was released at a time when you could bring your own popcorn to the movie theater. I filled a whole grocery bag full of popcorn, but never touched it because I was so fascinated with what was going on behind Willy’s eyes. Gene Wilder as Willy was pure magic. Every time I watch the movie, and I’ve watched it more than several hundred times, I find something new. It becomes deeper, weirder, more charming and more of a mystery.”