Naomi Watts, Annabelle Wallis & Emily Ratajkowski Hit Up Christian Dior Show!

Naomi Watts and Annabelle Wallis are picture perfect while posing for photographs backstage at the Christian Dior show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on Tuesday (September 26) in Paris, France.

The 48-year-old actress and Annabelle, 33, were joined by Emily Ratajkowski, Alexa Chung, Winnie Harlow, Karlie Kloss, Natalia Vodianova, Jasmine Sanders, Arizona Muse, Olivia Palermo and Britt Robertson as they all sat front row to watch the presentation.

“Thank you to @dior for hosting me in #paris. The show was superb,” Naomi captioned with her Instagram post. “#mariagrazia an extraordinary artist #girlpower #ladyboss #diorss18 💪👊🙌”

