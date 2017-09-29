Jennifer Hudson Talks Throwing Shoe at a Contestant on 'The Voice' - Watch Here!

Jennifer Hudson stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday evening (September 28) and dished all about being the newest coach on The Voice!

The 35-year-old singer and actress talked to Seth about trying to keep up with her fellow coaches Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine and also explained to Seth why she threw her own shoe at a contestant who sang “Try a Little Tenderness” on the show.

“It is a compliment, at JHUD productions it’s a compliment,” Jennifer declared to Seth. “If you move me enough that I remove my shoe to throw it at you, you have done something just amazing. It’s equivalent to a standing ovation.”

That same day, Jennifer was spotted making her way out of the NBC Studios after making an appearance on the Today show to promote The Voice.



FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Carmen March dress at Today and on Late Night.