Ben Stiller & Daugther Ella Join Adam Driver & 'The Meyerowitz Stories' Cast at NYC Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Ben Stiller is all smiles as he brings along his 15-year-old daughter Ella as his plus-one for the premiere of his latest film The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) held at the 2017 New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Centeron Sunday (October 1) in New York City.

The 51-year-old actor was also joined by his co-stars Adam Driver, Grace Van Patten, Elizabeth Marvel, Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie, Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa, director Noah Baumbach and his girlfriend Greta Gerwig.

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) follows an estranged family as they gather together in New York for an event celebrating the artistic work of their father.

The flick premieres on Netflix on October 13 – Watch the trailer below!



The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) | Official Trailer