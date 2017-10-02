Top Stories
Mon, 02 October 2017 at 11:09 am

Ben Stiller & Daugther Ella Join Adam Driver & 'The Meyerowitz Stories' Cast at NYC Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Ben Stiller & Daugther Ella Join Adam Driver & 'The Meyerowitz Stories' Cast at NYC Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Ben Stiller is all smiles as he brings along his 15-year-old daughter Ella as his plus-one for the premiere of his latest film The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) held at the 2017 New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Centeron Sunday (October 1) in New York City.

The 51-year-old actor was also joined by his co-stars Adam Driver, Grace Van Patten, Elizabeth Marvel, Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie, Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa, director Noah Baumbach and his girlfriend Greta Gerwig.

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) follows an estranged family as they gather together in New York for an event celebrating the artistic work of their father.

The flick premieres on Netflix on October 13 – Watch the trailer below!


The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) | Official Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
ben stiller daugther ella join adam driver the meyerowitz stories cast at nyc premiere 01
ben stiller daugther ella join adam driver the meyerowitz stories cast at nyc premiere 02
ben stiller daugther ella join adam driver the meyerowitz stories cast at nyc premiere 03
ben stiller daugther ella join adam driver the meyerowitz stories cast at nyc premiere 04
ben stiller daugther ella join adam driver the meyerowitz stories cast at nyc premiere 05
ben stiller daugther ella join adam driver the meyerowitz stories cast at nyc premiere 06
ben stiller daugther ella join adam driver the meyerowitz stories cast at nyc premiere 07
ben stiller daugther ella join adam driver the meyerowitz stories cast at nyc premiere 08
ben stiller daugther ella join adam driver the meyerowitz stories cast at nyc premiere 09
ben stiller daugther ella join adam driver the meyerowitz stories cast at nyc premiere 10
ben stiller daugther ella join adam driver the meyerowitz stories cast at nyc premiere 11
ben stiller daugther ella join adam driver the meyerowitz stories cast at nyc premiere 12
ben stiller daugther ella join adam driver the meyerowitz stories cast at nyc premiere 13
ben stiller daugther ella join adam driver the meyerowitz stories cast at nyc premiere 14
ben stiller daugther ella join adam driver the meyerowitz stories cast at nyc premiere 15

Credit: Roger Wong, Jason Mendez; Photos: Instarimages.com
Posted to: Adam Driver, Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Elizabeth Marvel, Ella Olivia Stiller, Grace Van Patten, Greta Gerwig, Jackie Sandler, Lisa Hoffman, Noah Baumbach

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal covers Taylor Swift's hit new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kristen Stewart joining the Charlie's Angels reboot? - TooFab
  • Marilyn Manson gets rushed off the stage after a prop seriously injured him - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got photbombed by her TV brother - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    exaggerating americans are in new york city too?