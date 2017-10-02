Top Stories
Multiple People ln Las Vegas Reportedly Shot at Country Music Festival

At least two people are dead and multiple people have been injured after a shooting at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night (October 1), according to AP.

“Several people have been sent to UMC Trauma,” reports NBC News 3.

The 3-day country music festival in Las Vegas features headliners including Eric Church, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, Marren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, Big & Rich and Kane Brown.

“Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip. Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote.

Dan Bilzerian posted a video on his Instagram running away at the event, claiming that he saw a girl get shot in the head.

UPDATE: One suspect is confirmed to be taken down.

Stay tuned for more information. This story is still developing…
