Rocker Tom Petty Found Unconscious in Full Cardiac Arrest

UPDATE: Tom passed away at the age of 66, reports confirm.

Rocker Tom Petty was found in full cardiac arrest on Sunday (October 1). He reportedly had no brain activity when he got to the hospital and a decision was made to pull life support.

The 66-year-old Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers front man was found not breathing an in an unconscious state at his home in Malibu, Calif. EMT’s were able to get there and get a pulse before rushing him to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, TMZ reports.

We’re sending our thoughts to Tom during this time and will update with news as it is made available.