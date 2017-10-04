Top Stories
Lionel Richie Is 'Scared to Death' of Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick

Lionel Richie is speaking out about his daughter Sofia dating Scott Disick.

The longtime musician recently opened up about the 19-year-old model dating the 34-year-old reality star.

“Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,” he told Us Weekly at the American Idol auditions in New York City.

When asked if he was happy about the new couple, Lionel didn’t seem quite thrilled.

“I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?” the protective dad said.

Sofia and Scott have been friends for quite some time but recently made their relationship official.

Since then, they’ve been spending lots of quality time together and jet setting on romantic getaways.

