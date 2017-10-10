Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Top Stories
Lindsay Lohan is the first celebrity to come forward and defend Harvey Weinstein amid his sexual harassment scandal.

The 31-year-old actress – who is currently living in Dubai – took to her Instagram story on Tuesday (October 10) to share her support for the movie producer.

“I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now,” Lindsay said in the video that has now been deleted. “I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.”

Lindsay also addressed Harvey‘s wife Georgina Chapman – who just announced her separation from the producer – saying that she needs “to take a stand and be there for her husband.”

Several actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, have come forward and said they have been sexually harassed by Harvey.

“He’s never harmed me or did anything to me – we’ve done several movies together,” Lindsay said. “I think everyone needs to stop – I think it’s wrong. So stand up.”

You can watch Lindsay‘s video here.
Photos: Getty
