Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom & Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Blake Lively is positively stunning with a shorter “lob” hairdo at a special screening of All I See Is You at the London Hotel on Tuesday (October 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Many guests were also in attendance at the screening, including Blake‘s mom Elaine, sister Robyn, screenwriter and director Diablo Cody, and more.

Fans are noting that although it appears as if Blake‘s hair is shorter, she was seen earlier in the day with her signature long locks, and is filming the movie A Simple Favor where her hair has been seen long. We’ll have to wait and see if the cut is permanent, or a one night thing!

FYI: Blake is wearing Ralph & Russo couture with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

