Rose McGowan Gets Her Twitter Back, Immediately Calls Out Jeff Bezos: 'HW Raped Me'

Rose McGowan is back on Twitter on Thursday (October 12) after being suspended one day prior – and she’s speaking out once again.

The 44-year-old actress, who is one of the most vocal celebrities involved in the unraveling of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, called out Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Amazon Studios in a series of fiery tweets.

“I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof,” she revealed.

“I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works. I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar. I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead. I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood.”

“Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth,” she added.

See the tweets below.