Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris &amp; Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics &amp; Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Colton Haynes' Epic Halloween Costumes Through the Years - See the Pics!

JustJared.com is counting down the days until Halloween with our 31 Days of Halloween series, and we’re dedicating today to the unofficial costume king of the spooky holiday, Colton Haynes!

Every Halloween, the 29-year-old Arrow actor gets decked out in some of the most extravagant, unbelievable costumes.

As we eagerly wait to lay eyes on this year’s creation, we’ve rounded up some of Colton‘s best costumes through the years.

For the most recent occasion, Colton was totally unrecognizable as Missy Piggy! He teamed up with his BFF Ally Maki, who dressed as Kermit the Frog.

The costume took more than two days to make, including molding prosthetics and applying a big fake chest.

Click inside to see the rest of Colton’s costumes…

Miss Piggy & Kermit. My OG @allymaki

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

In 2015, Colton transformed into Ursula – complete with a nip slip we probably all thought would happen in The Little Mermaid!

Poor unfortunate souls #Ursula

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

Thx @Megan_v_brown @lauraraczka_mua @Erikporn @bitemaresinc @rbfx @skinillustratorofficial Ready for tonight :)

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

I woke up like this

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

In 2014, Colton was again completely in disguise as he took on the character Fiona from Shrek.

Fifi danced her crown off last night. So much fun :) Makeup by @erikporn @rbfx @pocketstylistxx

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

In 2013, Colton stepped out as made-up old couple Merv and Marg, while his Teen Wolf co-star Holland Roden went all blue as Arrested Development‘s Tobias Funke.

Happy Halloween from Merv and Marg!!! (Aka ME ) Merv is gon tear it up tonight!

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

This is an epic #Holton moment. @hollandroden #oldlady #TobiasNeverNude #ArrestedDevelopment

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

In 2012, Colton donned all white and went as albino Jeremy “Powder” Reed from the 1995 hit movie Powder, alongside Holland and their other Teen Wolf co-star Tyler Hoechlin.

Halloween 2012 wit @tylerl_hoechlin and @hollandrodenisreal

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

Keep ‘em coming, Colton!
