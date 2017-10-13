Colton Haynes' Epic Halloween Costumes Through the Years - See the Pics!

JustJared.com is counting down the days until Halloween with our 31 Days of Halloween series, and we’re dedicating today to the unofficial costume king of the spooky holiday, Colton Haynes!

Every Halloween, the 29-year-old Arrow actor gets decked out in some of the most extravagant, unbelievable costumes.

As we eagerly wait to lay eyes on this year’s creation, we’ve rounded up some of Colton‘s best costumes through the years.

For the most recent occasion, Colton was totally unrecognizable as Missy Piggy! He teamed up with his BFF Ally Maki, who dressed as Kermit the Frog.

The costume took more than two days to make, including molding prosthetics and applying a big fake chest.

Happy Halloween 2016 from me :) Miss piggy Neck and breast prosthetics by RBFX Studios @rbfx. Face sculpt by Erik Porn @erikporn @bitemaresinc. Face molded by Dalton Kutsch @kutschdalton. Face foam prosthetic run by Mark Viniello @vin1fx. Applied by Erik Porn @erikporn Christopher Gallaher @bitemaresinc Laura Raczka @lauraraczka_mua Alex Noella @alexnoella A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 29, 2016 at 7:15pm PDT

Miss Piggy & Kermit. My OG @allymaki A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 29, 2016 at 7:47pm PDT

In 2015, Colton transformed into Ursula – complete with a nip slip we probably all thought would happen in The Little Mermaid!

Poor unfortunate souls #Ursula A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 24, 2015 at 8:45pm PDT

Thx @Megan_v_brown @lauraraczka_mua @Erikporn @bitemaresinc @rbfx @skinillustratorofficial Ready for tonight :) A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 24, 2015 at 8:57pm PDT

I woke up like this A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 25, 2015 at 12:51pm PDT

In 2014, Colton was again completely in disguise as he took on the character Fiona from Shrek.

Fifi danced her crown off last night. So much fun :) Makeup by @erikporn @rbfx @pocketstylistxx A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 26, 2014 at 12:45pm PDT

What a night!:) Thx to @erikporn @rbfx @pocketstylistxx @bitemaresinc for the unbelievable makeup. My dream costume finally came life! A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 26, 2014 at 11:18am PDT

In 2013, Colton stepped out as made-up old couple Merv and Marg, while his Teen Wolf co-star Holland Roden went all blue as Arrested Development‘s Tobias Funke.

Happy Halloween from Merv and Marg!!! (Aka ME ) Merv is gon tear it up tonight! A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 31, 2013 at 7:49pm PDT

This is an epic #Holton moment. @hollandroden #oldlady #TobiasNeverNude #ArrestedDevelopment A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 26, 2013 at 8:21pm PDT

In 2012, Colton donned all white and went as albino Jeremy “Powder” Reed from the 1995 hit movie Powder, alongside Holland and their other Teen Wolf co-star Tyler Hoechlin.

Halloween 2012 wit @tylerl_hoechlin and @hollandrodenisreal A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 29, 2012 at 1:26am PDT

Keep ‘em coming, Colton!