Colton Haynes' Epic Halloween Costumes Through the Years - See the Pics!
we're dedicating today to the unofficial costume king of the spooky holiday, Colton Haynes!
Every Halloween, the 29-year-old Arrow actor gets decked out in some of the most extravagant, unbelievable costumes.
As we eagerly wait to lay eyes on this year’s creation, we’ve rounded up some of Colton‘s best costumes through the years.
For the most recent occasion, Colton was totally unrecognizable as Missy Piggy! He teamed up with his BFF Ally Maki, who dressed as Kermit the Frog.
The costume took more than two days to make, including molding prosthetics and applying a big fake chest.
Happy Halloween 2016 from me :) Miss piggy Neck and breast prosthetics by RBFX Studios @rbfx. Face sculpt by Erik Porn @erikporn @bitemaresinc. Face molded by Dalton Kutsch @kutschdalton. Face foam prosthetic run by Mark Viniello @vin1fx. Applied by Erik Porn @erikporn Christopher Gallaher @bitemaresinc Laura Raczka @lauraraczka_mua Alex Noella @alexnoella
In 2015, Colton transformed into Ursula – complete with a nip slip we probably all thought would happen in The Little Mermaid!
In 2014, Colton was again completely in disguise as he took on the character Fiona from Shrek.
In 2013, Colton stepped out as made-up old couple Merv and Marg, while his Teen Wolf co-star Holland Roden went all blue as Arrested Development‘s Tobias Funke.
In 2012, Colton donned all white and went as albino Jeremy “Powder” Reed from the 1995 hit movie Powder, alongside Holland and their other Teen Wolf co-star Tyler Hoechlin.
Keep ‘em coming, Colton!