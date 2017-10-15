Jared Leto & Jesse Williams Answer Calls During the 'Somos: Una Voz' Benefit!

Jared Leto takes donations during the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief on Saturday night (October 14) at the Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actor answered phone calls for donations alongside Justin Hartley, Jesse Williams, Gabriel Mann, Wilmer Valderrama, Jimmy Smits, and Edgar Ramirez.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jared Leto

During the telethon, Stevie Wonder and Ricky Martin hit the stage for a few performances.

The event was hosted in LA by Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez as her ex-husband Marc Anthony hosted an event in Miami as they joined forces to raise money for the Puerto Rico hurricane disaster relief.

Go to SomosOneVoice.com or call 1-800-593-9700 right now to donate.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…