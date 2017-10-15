Top Stories
Sun, 15 October 2017 at 1:59 am

Jared Leto & Jesse Williams Answer Calls During the 'Somos: Una Voz' Benefit!

Jared Leto & Jesse Williams Answer Calls During the 'Somos: Una Voz' Benefit!

Jared Leto takes donations during the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief on Saturday night (October 14) at the Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actor answered phone calls for donations alongside Justin Hartley, Jesse Williams, Gabriel Mann, Wilmer Valderrama, Jimmy Smits, and Edgar Ramirez.

During the telethon, Stevie Wonder and Ricky Martin hit the stage for a few performances.

The event was hosted in LA by Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez as her ex-husband Marc Anthony hosted an event in Miami as they joined forces to raise money for the Puerto Rico hurricane disaster relief.

Go to SomosOneVoice.com or call 1-800-593-9700 right now to donate.

jared leto jesse williams answer calls during somos una voz benefit 01
jared leto jesse williams answer calls during somos una voz benefit 02
jared leto jesse williams answer calls during somos una voz benefit 03
jared leto jesse williams answer calls during somos una voz benefit 04
jared leto jesse williams answer calls during somos una voz benefit 05
jared leto jesse williams answer calls during somos una voz benefit 06
jared leto jesse williams answer calls during somos una voz benefit 07
jared leto jesse williams answer calls during somos una voz benefit 08
jared leto jesse williams answer calls during somos una voz benefit 09
jared leto jesse williams answer calls during somos una voz benefit 10
jared leto jesse williams answer calls during somos una voz benefit 11
jared leto jesse williams answer calls during somos una voz benefit 12
jared leto jesse williams answer calls during somos una voz benefit 13
jared leto jesse williams answer calls during somos una voz benefit 14
jared leto jesse williams answer calls during somos una voz benefit 15
