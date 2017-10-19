Peter Facinelli Says the 'Twilight' Fandom was 'Overwhelming'

Peter Facinelli swoons on the latest cover of LaPalme Men’s Magazine, styled by creative director Derek Warburton.

In the mag, the 43-year-old actor talks about life during the Twilight Saga, his ex-wife Jennie Garth, and how he decides to take on new roles.



On starring in Twilight: “had a great experience doing those shows the fans were amazing and they are incredibly generous and it was six years of my life. But the more films we did, the more alienated we became…We couldn’t go out as much. By the second film we couldn’t go out at all. One night we were in the hotel room and we were trapped. We were playing Twilight the board game because Kellen Lutz went out and bought it. If fans knew that’s how we were hanging out…Ashley Greene actually won the game too.”

On raising his daughters with ex Jennie: “I get the kids one week on and one week off so we share the kids 50/50, but if they have games and events we are both there. We talk all the time about co-parenting and the kids. I really like her husband (Dave Abrams) and I think he’s a great guy.”

On taking on new roles: “Every role you take on you want to throw up. You think, ‘How am I going to pull this off?’ And you learn about yourself in every role and put a little bit of yourself into it. I think if I don’t get nervous I shouldn’t have taken the role.”

For more from Peter, head to LaPalmeMagazine.com.