Fri, 20 October 2017 at 12:07 am

Rita Ora's New Song 'Anywhere' is Here - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Rita Ora's New Song 'Anywhere' is Here - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Rita Ora just dropped her brand new single “Anywhere” and you can listen to it now!

This will be the second song to be released off of Rita‘s upcoming second studio album, her first that will be released in the U.S.

Rita‘s debut album Ora was released in 2012 and went to number one in the U.K., but American fans were never given a way to purchase the album. It looks like her upcoming album will be released sometime in 2018.

Make sure to download “Anywhere” now on iTunes and stream it below thanks to Spotify!

Click inside to read the song’s lyrics…

Read the lyrics below!
