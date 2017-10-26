Top Stories
Thu, 26 October 2017 at 11:24 pm

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 37th Birthday with Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 37th Birthday with Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian steps out for a birthday dinner with her husband Kanye West on Thursday (October 26) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The reality star turned 37 last week and she gathered friends and family for a celebratory event!

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, Corey Gamble, and Kim‘s friends Larsa Pippen, Jonathan Cheban, and Stephanie Shepherd were all present for the dinner.

Kendall Jenner was there as well, but Kylie was no where to be seen amid her pregnancy. Khloe Kardashian is currently in New York City doing press for her denim line Good American.

15+ pictures inside of the Kardashian family celebrating Kim‘s birthday…

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, BackGrid USA
