Will Ferrell & Mark Wahlberg Debut Hilarious New 'Daddy's Home 2' Trailer - Watch Here!

The brand new trailer for Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg‘s upcoming movie Daddy’s Home 2 has been released and it’s packed with hilarious moments!

In the sequel to the 2015 global smash, father and stepfather, Dusty (Mark) and Brad (Will) have joined forces to provide their kids with t he perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho Dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (John Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.

Daddy’s Home 2 also stars John Cena, Linda Cardellini and Alessandra Ambrosio. Make sure to catch it when it hits theaters on November 10!



‘Daddy’s Home 2′ – Official Holiday Trailer