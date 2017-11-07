Top Stories
Tue, 07 November 2017 at 12:26 pm

Lana Del Rey, Justin Trudeau & More Celebrate Leonard Cohen at Memorial Tribute Concert!

Lana Del Rey, Justin Trudeau & More Celebrate Leonard Cohen at Memorial Tribute Concert!

Some of today’s best musicians came together from around the world in celebration of music icon, Leonard Cohen, last night (November 6)!

Lana Del Rey hit the stage at the Bell Centre in Montreal to perform alongside Sting, The LumineersWesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, BØRNS, Seth Rogen, Courtney Love, and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau a the event which also benefitted the Canada Council for the Arts, the Council of Arts and Letters of Quebec, and the Montreal Arts Council.

Sting opened the the night with “Dance Me to the End of Love” to an energetic crowd followed by Feist‘s rendition of acoustic favorite “Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye” and Lana‘s soulful duet of “Chelsea Hotel No. 2” with Adam Cohen (who also co-produced the event).

Prime Minister Justin and wife Sophie, whose first dance at their wedding was “I’m Your Man,” spoke of Cohen‘s influence, thanking Adam Cohen for bringing everyone together for this tribute to his father.


Last night rehearsal BORNS

A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on

Photos: Claude Dufresne, Michel Couvrette
Posted to: Borns, Justin Trudeau, Lana Del Rey, Sting, The Lumineers

