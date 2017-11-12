Top Stories
Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 2:40 pm

'Thor: Ragnarok' Dominates Box Office for Second Straight Week!

'Thor: Ragnarok' Dominates Box Office for Second Straight Week!

Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor: Ragnarok has dominated the weekend box office once again.

The film brought in $56.6 million in its second weekend at the box office – which is definitely enough for a first place finish in the gross numbers! The Marvel film has a total gross of $211,589,707 in the US.

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg‘s Daddy’s Home 2 brought in $30 million in its opening weekend, good enough to earn a second place mention this weekend.

The star-studded Murder on the Orient Express movie opened just behind Daddy’s Home 2 with $28.2 million in its opening weekend, which brought the film to third place.

Rounding out the top five were A Bad Moms Christmas and Jigsaw, which brought in $11.5 and $3.4 million, respectively.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend???
