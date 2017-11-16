Top Stories
Lil Peep Dead - Rising Singer &amp; Rapper Dies at 21

Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 9:20 am

Kate Bosworth Joins Jaime King, Andrea Riseborough & More at HFPA & InStyle Event!

Kate Bosworth Joins Jaime King, Andrea Riseborough & More at HFPA & InStyle Event!

Kate Bosworth arrives in style for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle’s Celebration of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at Catch LA on Wednesday (November 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Also in attendance at the event were Kate‘s husband Michael Polish, Jaime King (who was joined by her pal, CNN contributor and activist Sally Kohn), and Andrea Riseborough, who looked galactic-chic!

In addition, stars seen mingling at the event included Salma Hayek, model Olivia Culpo, Octavia Spencer, Abbie Cornish, Hong Chou, Keala Settle, and Ahna O’Reilly.

FYI: Jaime is wearing Elie Saab. Kate is wearing Antonio Marras. Octavia is wearing Tadashi Shoji. Hong is wearing Versace. Olivia is wearing Monique Lhuillier.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Abbie Cornish, Ahna O'Reilly, Andrea Riseborough, Hong Chou, Jaime King, Kate Bosworth, Keala Settle, Octavia Spencer, Olivia Culpo, Salma Hayek Pinault

