Kate Bosworth Joins Jaime King, Andrea Riseborough & More at HFPA & InStyle Event!

Kate Bosworth arrives in style for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle’s Celebration of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at Catch LA on Wednesday (November 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Also in attendance at the event were Kate‘s husband Michael Polish, Jaime King (who was joined by her pal, CNN contributor and activist Sally Kohn), and Andrea Riseborough, who looked galactic-chic!

In addition, stars seen mingling at the event included Salma Hayek, model Olivia Culpo, Octavia Spencer, Abbie Cornish, Hong Chou, Keala Settle, and Ahna O’Reilly.

FYI: Jaime is wearing Elie Saab. Kate is wearing Antonio Marras. Octavia is wearing Tadashi Shoji. Hong is wearing Versace. Olivia is wearing Monique Lhuillier.