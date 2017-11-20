Top Stories
Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Couple Up at All-Vegan Food & Music Fest

Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Couple Up at All-Vegan Food & Music Fest

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix pose for a photo while attending Mercy for Animals’ Circle V, an all-vegan food and music festival, on Saturday (November 18) at The Regent in Los Angeles.

The festival featured performances from Moby, Waka Flocka Flame, Reggie Watts, and more. Festivalgoers also enjoyed more than 20 of the top southern California vegan food businesses, including Donut Farm, Plant Food for People, and Little Pine.

Rooney and Joaquin are both very open about being vegans!

Some other celebs in attendance included Harley Quinn Smith and Parenthood‘s Matt Lauria.
Photos: Blake Eiermann
