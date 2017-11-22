Robert Pattinson Spends the Day Sightseeing in Greece

Robert Pattinson is enjoying some time with his friends in Greece!

The 31-year-old actor was spotted doing some sightseeing at the Acropolis with a few friends on Tuesday afternoon (November 21) in Athens, Greece.

Rob is in Greece to attend the premiere of his latest film Good Time – which earned him a Film Independent Spirit nomination.

Rob is in Greece to attend the premiere of his latest film Good Time – which earned him a Film Independent Spirit nomination.