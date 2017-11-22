Top Stories
Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 12:51 am

Robert Pattinson Spends the Day Sightseeing in Greece

Robert Pattinson is enjoying some time with his friends in Greece!

The 31-year-old actor was spotted doing some sightseeing at the Acropolis with a few friends on Tuesday afternoon (November 21) in Athens, Greece.

Rob is in Greece to attend the premiere of his latest film Good Time – which earned him a Film Independent Spirit nomination.

You can check out the full list of nominations for the upcoming awards show here before it airs on March 4 on IFC.
Photos: Backgrid USA
