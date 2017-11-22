Wed, 22 November 2017 at 12:51 am
Robert Pattinson Spends the Day Sightseeing in Greece
Robert Pattinson is enjoying some time with his friends in Greece!
The 31-year-old actor was spotted doing some sightseeing at the Acropolis with a few friends on Tuesday afternoon (November 21) in Athens, Greece.
Rob is in Greece to attend the premiere of his latest film Good Time – which earned him a Film Independent Spirit nomination.
You can check out the full list of nominations for the upcoming awards show here before it airs on March 4 on IFC.
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Robert Pattinson
