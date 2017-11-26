Top Stories
Sun, 26 November 2017 at 4:35 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Has Brunch with Ex Chris Martin & Rumored Fiance Brad Falchuk!

Gwyneth Paltrow Has Brunch with Ex Chris Martin & Rumored Fiance Brad Falchuk!

Gwyneth Paltrow posted about her very modern family on Instagram earlier today!

The 45-year-old actress shared a photo to her Instagram account from her Sunday Brunch with her ex husband Chris Martin and her rumored fiance Brad Falchuk.

“Sunday brunch #modernfamily,” she captioned the photo.

A report emerged last week that Brad and Gwyneth are engaged, and she’s going to be officially announcing on her website soon.

Meanwhile, rumors are swirling that Chris is dating Fifty Shades Freed star Dakota Johnson. Dakota was seen watching Chris in concert with Coldplay earlier this month!
Photos: Instagram
