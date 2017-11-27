Top Stories
Meghan Markle &amp; Prince Harry Talk About Having Kids One Day

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Talk About Having Kids One Day

Armie Hammer Quits Twitter After Slamming Buzzfeed's Article

Armie Hammer Quits Twitter After Slamming Buzzfeed's Article

Police Reveal More Details on Naya Rivera's Arrest

Police Reveal More Details on Naya Rivera's Arrest

Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 10:26 pm

Rachel Weisz & Ethan Hawke Help Honor the Best in Independent Film at Gotham Awards 2017

Rachel Weisz & Ethan Hawke Help Honor the Best in Independent Film at Gotham Awards 2017

Rachel Weisz and Ethan Hawke hit the red carpet at IFP’s 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards on Monday (November 27) in New York City.

Ethan was at the event to help honor his friend Sofia Coppola with a special tribute!

Some of the other stars who stepped out for the event were Cynthia Nixon, Alia Shawkat, Carla Gugino, John Leguizamo, Hamilton‘s Anthony Ramos, and the host John Cameron Mitchell.

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Saint Laurent dress.

20+ pictures inside of Rachel Weisz and other at the Gotham Awards
Just Jared on Facebook
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 01
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 02
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 03
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 04
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 05
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 06
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 07
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 08
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 09
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 10
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 11
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 12
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 13
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 14
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 15
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 16
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 17
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 18
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 19
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 20
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 21
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 22
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 23
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 24
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 25
rachel weisz ethan hawke gotham awards 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Gotham Awards, Alia Shawkat, Anthony Ramos, Carla Gugino, Cynthia Nixon, Ethan Hawke, John Cameron Mitchell, John Leguizamo, Rachel Weisz, Sofia Coppola

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z canceled his upcoming concert in Nebraska - TMZ
  • Mackenzie Ziegler's new music video is out now - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder apologizes for her #metoo campaign comments - TooFab
  • Bruno Mars wins big at the 2017 Soul Train Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You can buy Sabrina Carpenter's new merch on Cyber Monday - Just Jared Jr