Mon, 27 November 2017 at 10:26 pm
Rachel Weisz & Ethan Hawke Help Honor the Best in Independent Film at Gotham Awards 2017
Rachel Weisz and Ethan Hawke hit the red carpet at IFP’s 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards on Monday (November 27) in New York City.
Ethan was at the event to help honor his friend Sofia Coppola with a special tribute!
Some of the other stars who stepped out for the event were Cynthia Nixon, Alia Shawkat, Carla Gugino, John Leguizamo, Hamilton‘s Anthony Ramos, and the host John Cameron Mitchell.
FYI: Rachel is wearing a Saint Laurent dress.
20+ pictures inside of Rachel Weisz and other at the Gotham Awards…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2017 Gotham Awards, Alia Shawkat, Anthony Ramos, Carla Gugino, Cynthia Nixon, Ethan Hawke, John Cameron Mitchell, John Leguizamo, Rachel Weisz, Sofia Coppola
Sponsored Links by ZergNet