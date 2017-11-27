Rachel Weisz & Ethan Hawke Help Honor the Best in Independent Film at Gotham Awards 2017

Rachel Weisz and Ethan Hawke hit the red carpet at IFP’s 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards on Monday (November 27) in New York City.

Ethan was at the event to help honor his friend Sofia Coppola with a special tribute!

Some of the other stars who stepped out for the event were Cynthia Nixon, Alia Shawkat, Carla Gugino, John Leguizamo, Hamilton‘s Anthony Ramos, and the host John Cameron Mitchell.

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Saint Laurent dress.

