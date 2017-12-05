Top Stories
Tue, 05 December 2017 at 6:00 am

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Double Date With Bryan Cranston & Robin Dearden

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Double Date With Bryan Cranston & Robin Dearden

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson enjoyed a date night together!

The 61-year-old Sully actor and the My Big Fat Greek Wedding actress, also 61, were spotted dining at Giorgio Baldi on Saturday (December 2) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Tom looked sharp in a grey suit, while Rita donned head-to-toe black.

They were joined by Bryan Cranston and his wife Robin Dearden, who could be seen in the back seat of Tom‘s car.

ICYMI, Tom recently spoke out about sexual harassment in Hollywood, stating that there are predators “everywhere.”
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bryan Cranston, Rita Wilson, Robin Dearden, Tom Hanks

