Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Sat, 09 December 2017 at 7:21 pm

Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Go Ice Skating - See the Pics!

Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Go Ice Skating - See the Pics!

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner kicked off their weekend at the ice skating rink!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars enjoyed the ice on Friday (December 8) in Calabasas, Calif.

They were joined by Kourtney‘s kids Penelope and Mason (not pictured).

Kourtney reportedly reserved the rink for a private three-hour party.

Kendall shared the photo below on Instagram, featuring the sisters holding hands as Kendall balances on one leg.

Kourtney donned a comfy head-to-toe black ensemble, while Kendall rocked a grey shirt, black coat, and ripped jeans.

????

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Also pictured inside: Kendall and Kourtney grabbing lunch at Blu Jam Cafe in Calabasas that same day.
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner and kourtney kardashian hit the ice skating rink 01
kendall jenner and kourtney kardashian hit the ice skating rink 02
kendall jenner and kourtney kardashian hit the ice skating rink 03
kendall jenner and kourtney kardashian hit the ice skating rink 04
kendall jenner and kourtney kardashian hit the ice skating rink 05
kendall jenner and kourtney kardashian hit the ice skating rink 06
kendall jenner and kourtney kardashian hit the ice skating rink 07
kendall jenner and kourtney kardashian hit the ice skating rink 08
kendall jenner and kourtney kardashian hit the ice skating rink 09

Photos: Backgrid USA, Instagram
Posted to: Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Charlie Sheen is suing The National Enquirer for defamation - TMZ
  • Cole Sprouse's biggest fan is his twin brother Dylan - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Full House reunion in NYC this week - TooFab
  • A new Dustin Hoffman accusers claims he would sexually harass her when they worked on a Broadway show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sadie Sink reveals her hopes from Stranger Things season 3 - Just Jared Jr