Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Go Ice Skating - See the Pics!

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner kicked off their weekend at the ice skating rink!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars enjoyed the ice on Friday (December 8) in Calabasas, Calif.

They were joined by Kourtney‘s kids Penelope and Mason (not pictured).

Kourtney reportedly reserved the rink for a private three-hour party.

Kendall shared the photo below on Instagram, featuring the sisters holding hands as Kendall balances on one leg.

Kourtney donned a comfy head-to-toe black ensemble, while Kendall rocked a grey shirt, black coat, and ripped jeans.

Also pictured inside: Kendall and Kourtney grabbing lunch at Blu Jam Cafe in Calabasas that same day.