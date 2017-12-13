Riley Keough Looks Stunning in High Fashion 'Glamour Paris' Cover Shoot!

Riley Keough is on the cover of the December/January issue of Glamour Paris, out on newsstands now.

The 28-year-old actress and producer looked glamorous and gorgeous in a variety of high fashion outfits and poses for the French-language magazine.

Riley recently attended the Evening Honoring Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquiere event in New York City. She was also spotted striking a pose at the Tiffany & Co. opening in New York City back in November.

Earlier in the month, Riley shared an image from the photo shoot on her Instagram. “@louisvuitton by @nicolasghesquiere,” she captioned the post.