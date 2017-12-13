Top Stories
Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie &amp; More Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 7:20 pm

Riley Keough Looks Stunning in High Fashion 'Glamour Paris' Cover Shoot!

Riley Keough Looks Stunning in High Fashion 'Glamour Paris' Cover Shoot!

Riley Keough is on the cover of the December/January issue of Glamour Paris, out on newsstands now.

The 28-year-old actress and producer looked glamorous and gorgeous in a variety of high fashion outfits and poses for the French-language magazine.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Riley Keough

Riley recently attended the Evening Honoring Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquiere event in New York City. She was also spotted striking a pose at the Tiffany & Co. opening in New York City back in November.

Earlier in the month, Riley shared an image from the photo shoot on her Instagram. “@louisvuitton by @nicolasghesquiere,” she captioned the post.
RILEY 1
RILEY 4
RILEY 5
RILEY 6
RILEY 7
RILEY 8
riley 0

Photos: Glamour Paris
Riley Keough

