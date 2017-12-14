Top Stories
James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017

Sarah Paulson Has 'Low-Level, Super Cool, Chill Obession' with Rihanna!

Sarah Paulson Has 'Low-Level, Super Cool, Chill Obession' with Rihanna!

Sarah Paulson made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (December 13) and discussed her friendship with Ocean’s 8 co-star Rihanna.

“I have a low-level, super cool, chill obsession with Rihanna,” the 42-year-old actress joked with host Seth. “I got a text message from Rihanna.”

“She sent me like a crying laughing emoji congratulating me on winning the Golden Globe and I was like ‘Rihanna is not going to send an emjoi,’” Sarah recalled. “And then I went to set the next day and she was like, ‘yes, that was me.’ I thought, I can’t believe she texted me.”

Sarah also reveals the celebrity she was recently mistaken for and talks about what drew her to working on The Post – Watch the interview below!


Sarah Paulson Dishes on Her Friendship with Rihanna

FYI: Sarah is wearing Temperley London with Established Jewelry earrings and Graziela Gems.
sarah paulson has low level super cool chill obession with rihanna 01
sarah paulson has low level super cool chill obession with rihanna 02

Credit: Lloyd Bishop; Photos: NBC
