Sarah Paulson Has 'Low-Level, Super Cool, Chill Obession' with Rihanna!

Sarah Paulson made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (December 13) and discussed her friendship with Ocean’s 8 co-star Rihanna.

“I have a low-level, super cool, chill obsession with Rihanna,” the 42-year-old actress joked with host Seth. “I got a text message from Rihanna.”

“She sent me like a crying laughing emoji congratulating me on winning the Golden Globe and I was like ‘Rihanna is not going to send an emjoi,’” Sarah recalled. “And then I went to set the next day and she was like, ‘yes, that was me.’ I thought, I can’t believe she texted me.”

Sarah also reveals the celebrity she was recently mistaken for and talks about what drew her to working on The Post – Watch the interview below!



FYI: Sarah is wearing Temperley London with Established Jewelry earrings and Graziela Gems.