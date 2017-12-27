Top Stories
Wed, 27 December 2017 at 9:19 pm

Mandy Moore & Fiance Taylor Goldsmith Touch Down at JFK

Mandy Moore & Fiance Taylor Goldsmith Touch Down at JFK

Mandy Moore was all smiles as she and her fiance Taylor Goldsmith arrived in New York City today!

The 33-year-old This Is Us actress and the frontman of the indie rock band Dawes were spotted touching down at JFK Airport on a windy Wednesday (December 27).

They bundled up as they hauled their luggage outside and made their way to their ride.

Mandy stayed warm in a long black puffy jacket, while Taylor sported a blue scarf and beanie.

“My man and I found a house and are doing renovations,” Mandy recently told Shape magazine. “When we move, I’ll feel like I finally have a place to hang my hat. We can set up the record player! I’ll know where my brown sweater is!”
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

