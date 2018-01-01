Jenny McCarthy Jokes About Plastic Surgery on New Year's Eve

Jenny McCarthy froze her butt off in the middle of New York City’s Times Square while co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Sunday night (December 31), and she was so cold she said it was basically a new form of plastic surgery!

The 45-year-old radio host said that having work would not be necessary for people standing out in the cold as the freezing temperatures had frozen her face regardless.

Jenny stayed warm during breaks thanks to her husband Donnie Wahlberg, who wrapped her in blankets when she didn’t have to appear live on TV!

Photos taken during the breaks show Jenny wrapped in an orange blanket and Donnie, who was bundled in a hat, scarf, and hood, helped get the blanket around his wife.

