Top Stories
Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Comeback!

Maria Menounos Marries Keven Undergaro on NYE in Times Square (Photos)

Maria Menounos Marries Keven Undergaro on NYE in Times Square (Photos)

Keith Urban Made Some Naughty Jokes on CNN's New Year's Eve Show!

Keith Urban Made Some Naughty Jokes on CNN's New Year's Eve Show!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 1:18 am

Jenny McCarthy Jokes About Plastic Surgery on New Year's Eve

Jenny McCarthy Jokes About Plastic Surgery on New Year's Eve

Jenny McCarthy froze her butt off in the middle of New York City’s Times Square while co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Sunday night (December 31), and she was so cold she said it was basically a new form of plastic surgery!

The 45-year-old radio host said that having work would not be necessary for people standing out in the cold as the freezing temperatures had frozen her face regardless.

Jenny stayed warm during breaks thanks to her husband Donnie Wahlberg, who wrapped her in blankets when she didn’t have to appear live on TV!

Photos taken during the breaks show Jenny wrapped in an orange blanket and Donnie, who was bundled in a hat, scarf, and hood, helped get the blanket around his wife.

Check out some of Jenny and Donnie‘s cutest moments from previous years!
Just Jared on Facebook
heres how jenny mccarthy stayed warm during new years eve 01
heres how jenny mccarthy stayed warm during new years eve 02
heres how jenny mccarthy stayed warm during new years eve 03
heres how jenny mccarthy stayed warm during new years eve 04
heres how jenny mccarthy stayed warm during new years eve 05
heres how jenny mccarthy stayed warm during new years eve 06
heres how jenny mccarthy stayed warm during new years eve 07
heres how jenny mccarthy stayed warm during new years eve 08
heres how jenny mccarthy stayed warm during new years eve 09
heres how jenny mccarthy stayed warm during new years eve 10

Photos: INSTARimages.com, ABC
Posted to: 2018 New Year's Eve, Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr
  • Just Saying

    Jenny McCarthy: “I don’t want to inject poison into my children.”
    Also Jenny McCarthy: *Injects a bunch of poison, plastic and botox into her face.*

  • j b

    She has had enough plastic surgery that she is actually the joke.

  • Nakisha


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great New Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da64d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleNewNetJobsNewsOpportunities/earn/hourly… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da64luuuu