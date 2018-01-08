Top Stories
Mon, 08 January 2018 at 10:10 am

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Teases 'Big' Announcement, Could It Be Kylie's Pregnancy?

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Teases 'Big' Announcement, Could It Be Kylie's Pregnancy?

The new teaser for next week’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode is being teased as a major episode “full of Kardashian surprises.”

“Because when it comes to making announcements, the family’s got news so big we need Sunday and Monday just to cover it,” a narrator can be heard saying.

It appears in the clip as if the family, including Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, are involved in the reveal. In addition, the family FaceTimes with Kylie Jenner at one point, who appears to be lying in bed.

Khloe already confirmed that she’ll be documenting her pregnancy on KUWTK, but Kylie has yet to even confirm her pregnancy. It could be that the two night event is focusing on Khloe‘s reveal – we’ll have to wait and find out!

The two night Kardashian event will air Sunday and Monday at 9|8c on E!.
