Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to 'True Lies' Daughter Eliza Dushku's Sexual Molestation Reveal

Eliza Dushku bravely came forward to allege that she was sexually molested by a stunt coordinator on the set of True Lies when she was just 12 years old.

Now, her mom on the film, Jamie Lee Curtis, spoke out about the allegations in an op-ed piece for the Huffington Post.

“She had shared that story with me privately a few years ago. I was shocked and saddened then and still am today,” Jamie Lee wrote. “We have all started to awaken to the fact that the terrible abuses now commonplace in daily news reports have been going on for a very long time. Unconscionably, those reports frequently come along with claims by the perpetrators that, as adults, those perpetrated against had some part in it….Eliza’s story has now awakened us from our denial slumber to a new, horrific reality. The abuse of children.”

“It is a complicated relationship working with children as they are being asked to do adult work with you in an adult field, surrounded by hundreds of adults who want them to perform for them, and yet are still inherently children,” Jamie Lee continued. “I have wrestled with my role as a mentor, colleague, surrogate, and friend, and each relationship is individual and unique. Are we really friends? Are we work mates? Children are not mature enough to recognize that subtle difference.”

Jamie Lee added, “The truth will set us all free. Hopefully that freedom will bring a new ability to call out abuse and, when that abuse occurs, to have swift and consistent action, so that no one again will have to wait 25 years for their truth to be heard.”

Read her entire op-ed at the Huffington Post. Joel Kramer, the stunt coordinator, denied the allegations.