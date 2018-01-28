Top Stories
Sun, 28 January 2018 at 11:25 am

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Can't Stop Smiling at Clive Davis' Grammys Party (Photos)

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Can't Stop Smiling at Clive Davis' Grammys Party (Photos)

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes looked like they were having a great time together at Clive Davis‘ annual Pre-Grammys Party on Saturday night (January 27) in New York City.

The pair have been a rumored couple for years, but have never confirmed their relationship despite the rumors. Katie was seen celebrating with Jamie at his 50th birthday party last month, and they were finally seen in public together this past September.

A source told Us Weekly about their night out, “Katie looked really carefree and happy. Jamie had his hand on her leg and they looked very much like a couple.”
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes

