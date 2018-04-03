Top Stories
Tue, 03 April 2018 at 9:45 pm

Jenna Dewan Steps Out For First Time Since Announcing Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan was spotted out for the first time since announcing her split from Channing Tatum.

The 37-year-old actress was spotted leaving a SoulCycle class on Tuesday (April 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Jenna kept it simple in black workout leggings and sports bra paired with a black cardigan.

She was also spotted out and about yesterday, hours before announcing the separation.

Make sure to also check out what Jenna had to say about her marriage just a few weeks ago.
