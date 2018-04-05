Top Stories
Mandy Moore Reveals When She Wants to Start a Family

Mandy Moore Reveals When She Wants to Start a Family

Mandy Moore looks stunning on the cover of NewBeauty‘s Spring 2018 issue!

Here’s what the This Is Us star had to share with the mag…

On how she diets before big events: “Before a big event I usually stop eating anything unhealthy and up my water intake. Oh, and have a full 12 hours between dinner and breakfast.

On eating habits: “I try to be healthy, but I will also absolutely indulge when the mood strikes. I won’t say no to French fries, chocolate chip cookies or a glass of wine. I’m not too regimented. I try to take it all in stride. I understand that food is fuel, so I really try to view it from that lens—I’m not going to count calories.”

On if she wants to have kids one day: “Absolutely. I am so excited to hopefully be a mother one day. I feel like I have a little bit of a head start with the show. I’m getting practice with babies and toddlers and 10-year-olds and teenagers and adults—every chapter of life. I have had much more experience dealing with the bigger issues they all have to contend with. I hope that is in the cards for me, sooner rather than later.”

For more from Mandy, visit NewBeauty.com.
Credit: NewBeauty/Nino Munoz
