Mandy Moore Reveals When She Wants to Start a Family

On how she diets before big events: “Before a big event I usually stop eating anything unhealthy and up my water intake. Oh, and have a full 12 hours between dinner and breakfast.

On eating habits: “I try to be healthy, but I will also absolutely indulge when the mood strikes. I won’t say no to French fries, chocolate chip cookies or a glass of wine. I’m not too regimented. I try to take it all in stride. I understand that food is fuel, so I really try to view it from that lens—I’m not going to count calories.”

On if she wants to have kids one day: “Absolutely. I am so excited to hopefully be a mother one day. I feel like I have a little bit of a head start with the show. I’m getting practice with babies and toddlers and 10-year-olds and teenagers and adults—every chapter of life. I have had much more experience dealing with the bigger issues they all have to contend with. I hope that is in the cards for me, sooner rather than later.”

