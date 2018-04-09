Top Stories
Mon, 09 April 2018 at 6:29 pm

Amy Schumer Gets Support From Husband Chris Fischer During 'Late Show' Appearance

Amy Schumer Gets Support From Husband Chris Fischer During 'Late Show' Appearance

Amy Schumer was joined by her husband Chris Fischer ahead of a recent talk show appearance!

The couple were spotted as they headed inside of a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (April 9) in New York City.

Amy has been keeping busy while promoting her new movie I Feel Pretty, which will hit theaters later this month.

She and Chris got married back in February after a whirlwind romance.

Make sure to check out the funny reason Amy says she’s planning on keeping her last name!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer

