Amy Schumer Gets Support From Husband Chris Fischer During 'Late Show' Appearance

Amy Schumer was joined by her husband Chris Fischer ahead of a recent talk show appearance!

The couple were spotted as they headed inside of a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (April 9) in New York City.

Amy has been keeping busy while promoting her new movie I Feel Pretty, which will hit theaters later this month.

She and Chris got married back in February after a whirlwind romance.

