Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Dakota Fanning Remembers Brittany Murphy, Eight Years After Her Death

Kylie Jenner & Nicki Minaj Almost Kiss at Coachella Party (Video)

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 2:20 am

Kate Bosworth & Michael Polish Put Their Love on Display at Coachella!

Kate Bosworth shares a cute moment with her husband Michael Polish while attending the Create & Cultivate Desert Pop Up on Saturday (April 14) at the Ace Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif.

The event was held during the 2018 Coachella Music Festival weekend and some of the featured speakers included Kate and model Olivia Culpo.

Kate opened up at the event about picking up a Leica camera.

“My husband’s a filmmaker and he’s been teaching me the Leica camera, which is a very difficult camera to shoot,” she told WWD. “It’s all manual, so the focus, the exposure, the ISO — everything is your decision. There’s nothing automatic about it. You have to really understand what it is that you want to see and, in that sense, it’s a true reflection of your vision. I suppose what I’m saying is I find myself taking on challenging things.”

Photos: Becki Smith of Smith House Photo
