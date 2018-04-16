Top Stories
Mon, 16 April 2018 at 2:40 am

Former Destiny's Child Member LaTavia Roberson Speaks Out About the Group's Reunion at Coachella!

Former Destiny's Child Member LaTavia Roberson Speaks Out About the Group's Reunion at Coachella!

Former Destiny’s Child star Latavia Roberson is speaking out about the girl group’s reunion performance during Beyonce‘s epic Coachella set!

The 36-year-old singer and actress responded to the group’s reunion on her social media on Sunday (April 15).

“I know the fans want a DC5 reunion but it’s all in timing I support every last one of those ladies that performed last night I saw Lil sis Solange giving that H-Town style so let’s just enjoy 2018 Thank you for the love and support #TeamLovers,” she wrote.

One week before the performance, LaTavia posted a #TBT of the group: “Ppl call me the bitter one but how can I be bitter when I’m so proud of everyone in this picture. We created a legacy that can’t be touched. ALL 4 of us. We have a bond that no one can understand. I can’t compare my chapter 36 to Kelly’s chapter 36 or Beyoncé or LeToya’s so why does the world compare us? So no I’ve never been bitter these are my sisters!!!! Keep winning,” she wrote.

Photos: Getty Images
