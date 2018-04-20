Top Stories
Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Kim Kardashian Is Getting Ready to Launch an Exciting New Business

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 9:45 am

Evan Rachel Wood Explains Why She Turned Down 'Mean Girls'

Evan Rachel Wood Explains Why She Turned Down 'Mean Girls'

Here’s something you likely didn’t know about the history of Mean GirlsEvan Rachel Wood almost starred in the movie!

The 30-year-old actress revealed that she turned down a role in the movie during her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (April 19) in New York City.

“There’s a good reason,” Evan explained. “The only reason is because I was already supposed to do a film called Pretty Persuasion that was set in a high school, that was very Heathers-esque, and it was very similar.”

Tina [Fey], if you’re here, I’m so sorry we got off on the wrong foot,” Evan added. “As long as the next movie you’re doing is not about a robot uprising, I will happily, happily [do it].”

Just so you know, Tina actually was a guest on the episode as well!

FYI: Evan is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress and shoes.
Photos: NBC
