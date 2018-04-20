Evan Rachel Wood Explains Why She Turned Down 'Mean Girls'

Here’s something you likely didn’t know about the history of Mean Girls – Evan Rachel Wood almost starred in the movie!

The 30-year-old actress revealed that she turned down a role in the movie during her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (April 19) in New York City.

“There’s a good reason,” Evan explained. “The only reason is because I was already supposed to do a film called Pretty Persuasion that was set in a high school, that was very Heathers-esque, and it was very similar.”

“Tina [Fey], if you’re here, I’m so sorry we got off on the wrong foot,” Evan added. “As long as the next movie you’re doing is not about a robot uprising, I will happily, happily [do it].”

Just so you know, Tina actually was a guest on the episode as well!

