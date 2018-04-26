Avicii's Family Releases Second, Heartbreaking Statement After His Tragic Death

The family of Avicii (aka Tim Bergling) have released a second, heartbreaking statement just three days after their initial statement on his tragic death at the age of 28.

The family said in a statement on Thursday (April 26), via Variety, “Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.

We love you,

Your family”

Variety has speculated that there could be numerous meanings to this second statement. A cause of death has not been released.

Our continued thoughts are with Avicii‘s loved ones.