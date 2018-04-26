Top Stories
Sarah Paulson, James McAvoy, & Bruce Willis Bring 'Glass' to CinemaCon 2018!

Sarah Paulson, James McAvoy, & Bruce Willis Bring 'Glass' to CinemaCon 2018!

Sarah Paulson hits the stage alongside co-stars James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, and Samuel L. Jackson at 2018 CinemaCon on Wednesday afternoon (April 25) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The co-stars attended the event to promote their upcoming new thriller film Glass.

In the film, Sarah plays “a psychologist dealing with the three other characters, who she notes all believe that they are superheroes. What followed was a series of scenes with the characters interacting with each other — with Bruce’s character attempting to stop an apocalyptic outcome,” Variety reports.

Glass hits theaters in January 2019.

FYI: Sarah is wearing a Christopher Kane dress and Norman Silverman jewelry.

