Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Scarlett Johansson Defends Wearing Marchesa to Met Gala

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 6:00 pm

Met Gala 2018: Every Celeb Couple Who Walked the Red Carpet!

Next Slide »

Met Gala 2018: Every Celeb Couple Who Walked the Red Carpet!

There were so many stylish stars on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala and many of them went to the event with their significant others.

We’re taking a moment to recap all of the celebrity couples who walked the carpet together at the event.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk made their first major red carpet appearance as a couple after years of dating and welcoming a child last year. New couple Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes finally confirmed their relationship by walking together and new parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stepped out together three months after welcoming their daughter into the world.

There were so many more great moments that you can check out in the slideshow.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the couples at the Met Gala…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian's family won't be pressuring her to end her relationship - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is his girlfriend's biggest fan - Just Jared Jr
  • Christina Aguilera is getting emotional about her past - TooFab
  • Sherlock Holmes 3 has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld has been to way more Met Galas thank you'd think - Just Jared Jr