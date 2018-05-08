Met Gala 2018: Every Celeb Couple Who Walked the Red Carpet!

There were so many stylish stars on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala and many of them went to the event with their significant others.

We’re taking a moment to recap all of the celebrity couples who walked the carpet together at the event.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk made their first major red carpet appearance as a couple after years of dating and welcoming a child last year. New couple Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes finally confirmed their relationship by walking together and new parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stepped out together three months after welcoming their daughter into the world.

There were so many more great moments that you can check out in the slideshow.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the couples at the Met Gala…