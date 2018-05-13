'Gotham' Renewed for Fifth & Final Season!

Gotham is coming back for one last season!

The Batman prequel drama series will return for a fifth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben McKenzie

The series co-stars Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, David Mazouz and Sean Pertwee.

The final season will focus on “Bruce Wayne’s transformation into the caped crusader,” and reportedly run for 13 episodes, although an announcement has not yet been made on the episode count just yet.

If the renewal runs at least 13 episodes, the show will hit the 100-episode mark.