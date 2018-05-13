Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Charlie Hunnam &amp; Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Sun, 13 May 2018 at 8:34 pm

'Gotham' Renewed for Fifth & Final Season!

Gotham is coming back for one last season!

The Batman prequel drama series will return for a fifth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series co-stars Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, David Mazouz and Sean Pertwee.

The final season will focus on “Bruce Wayne’s transformation into the caped crusader,” and reportedly run for 13 episodes, although an announcement has not yet been made on the episode count just yet.

If the renewal runs at least 13 episodes, the show will hit the 100-episode mark.
