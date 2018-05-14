Top Stories
Channing Tatum Wishes Ex Jenna Dewan a Happy Mother's Day on Instagram

'American Idol' 2018: Top 3 Contestants Revealed!

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Party It Up at Cannes Film Festival!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 5:30 am

Mandy Moore Is All Smiles While Heading to a Meeting in Beverly Hills

Mandy Moore is in great spirits!

The 34-year-old This Is Us actress was spotted heading to a meeting on Friday (May 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Mandy smiled and laughed as she headed to her meeting, dressed in a black vest, a print blouse and strap heels.

Mandy recently posted a photo alongside her This Is Us co-stars on her Instagram.

“Excited to see this remarkable group of humans at upfronts next week. Missing my Pearson fam. Is it time to get back to work yet??#thisisus,” she captioned the post.

